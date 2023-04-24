Freeze warning issued in most of SE Michigan for Tuesday morning -- what to know

4Warn Weather – A freeze warning has been issued for the majority of lower southeastern Michigan from 2 a.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

With temperatures near or slightly below that freezing mark, freezing conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Remember our three P’s during cold weather: Pets, pipes, and plants. Be sure to cover them up tonight!

We’ve seen a little bit of sunshine today, and some clouds, but temperatures have remained on the chilly side of things. We’ve also seen some scattered rain showers throughout the day, even with a few snowflakes mixed in, and we’re going to keep the trend of rain showers in the forecast for at least the next day or so.

We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast through the evening hours tonight before starting to clear things out a bit, which will allow our temperatures to drop close to or slightly below freezing -- hence the freeze warning we have into early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows drop into the lower 30s for most, would not be surprised to see a few upper 20s tomorrow morning.

We will start with some early morning sunshine, but that is short-lived as we bring another cold front through the region by Tuesday afternoon. We will keep the rain showers in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and early evening before we dry things out by mid-tomorrow evening. Daytime highs run into the middle 50s, which is close to 10 degrees below average for where we should be in late April. We could see another frost/freeze situation overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as we begin to clear these clouds out again, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 30s.

High pressure begins to build into the region for the middle of the week, so expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds on both Wednesday and Thursday. We will also start a small warming trend as well, high temperatures in the middle 50s on Wednesday will give way to the upper 50s on Thursday.

The forecast becomes a little more active as we head into the end of the week and looking ahead to the upcoming weekend.

We are looking at two areas of low pressure moving toward the region. The first one comes on Friday as we watch rain showers move back into the region. That low-pressure system moves out of the area. Another one moves into the upper Great Lakes and brings chances for rain showers Saturday through the beginning of next week, Monday.

As of right now, it does not look like any of these days will be complete washouts, but you will need the umbrella for quite a few days with an unsettled pattern sticking around. High temperatures also continue to run below average, only into the 50s by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

