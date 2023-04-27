Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what you can expect

We will have many clouds out ahead of our next weather maker, bringing us a healthy shot of rain for Friday.

4Warn Weather – Thursday was beautiful, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 50 degrees.

The good news is we will not be dealing with frost overnight. The bad news is the reason why.

Friday

We will have many clouds out ahead of our next weather maker, bringing us a healthy shot of rain for Friday.

Weekend forecast

A few more scattered showers over the weekend. But we will also have some dry time as well. So not a total washout.

Temps also climb back to normal Saturday with highs in the low 60s. But another quick shot of cool air for the beginning of the work week.

