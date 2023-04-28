Rain continues this weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Spring sports, yard clean-ups, and weddings it's a busy outdoor season here in Metro Detroit. While there will be dry periods this weekend, there will also be more rain.

While there will be dry periods this weekend, there will also be more rain.

A soggy Friday night here in Metro Detroit. No frost or freeze as temps stays well above freezing in the upper 40s.

Saturday

A good chunk of Saturday will be dry. But rain moves back in as early as Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. Highs are closer to normal in the low 60s.

Sunday

Sunday starts off soggy but then transitions into mostly cloudy skies with a cooler high of 55 degrees.

Next week

An unsettled pattern sets itself up for next week with a chance of scattered showers nearly every day except Wednesday.

