Tired of rain? Expect more showers to end weekend, start week in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Rain, including a couple of thunderstorms, will sweep across Southeast Michigan this evening. Any thunderstorms that develop could produce brief heavy rain. Lows will be in the lower 40s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday), scattered rain showers will be possible throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Expect a light breeze with west-southwesterly wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Sunday night’s temperatures will fall to the upper 30s. The chance of showers will decrease late into the night.

Monday, it will be rainy and windy. A transition to a rain/snow mix or wet snow is possible, mainly north of M-59. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday. Highs will be around 50 degrees. Rain showers and windy conditions will remain in Southeast Michigan. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

