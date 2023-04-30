Heading into May with rain, snow showers in Metro Detroit -- what to expect

4Warn Weather – There are rumblings that some people are tired of the rain. Over the next couple of days, they will have a chance for rain and snow.

Rain showers will continue tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Then, we will start off May on a cool and wet note. Some parts of Southeast Michigan will even see some late-season snow showers.

We will have chances of rain and rain/snow mixes Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Lows both nights will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will gust in excess of 30 mph at times.

Wednesday, we will see calmer weather with peeks of sunshine. Expect highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday, there will be a chance of isolated showers. Highs in the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Friday and the weekend will have temperatures warming from the lower 60s on Friday to near 70 degrees on Sunday. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

