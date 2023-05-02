40º

After cold, damp day, warmer weather is heading to Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Wednesday highs in upper 50s; Thursday highs in lower 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

After a cold, damp day, warmer weather is right around the corner! Rain and wet snowflakes linger on this Tuesday evening. Chilly overnight, with lows back down in the upper 30s. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – After a cold, damp day, warmer weather is right around the corner!

Rain and wet snowflakes linger on this Tuesday evening. Chilly overnight, with lows back down in the upper 30s.

Wednesday

Wednesday is a transition day with a little rain on the east side in the morning. Otherwise a nicer afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday

Thursday, we start a stretch of very nice weather! Sunshine and temps are warming up into the 60s and even the 70s by the weekend.

