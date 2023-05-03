52º

Frost Advisory issued for parts of Metro Detroit -- here’s where and what to expect

Thursday, Friday highs in lower 60s

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Well, let's face it, it hasn't exactly been the nicest weather this week. But that is all about to change after one little hiccup. (WDIV)

If you live in Livingston, Oakland, or Washtenaw counties, you will be under a Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. Lows dip into the mid to upper 30s, and just enough clearing at times to generate a little frost.

Thursday

Thursday, we warm up nicely, finally getting back into the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Then the good stuff really starts to kick in—a long, dry stretch with temps getting into the 70s by Sunday.

