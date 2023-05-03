Frost Advisory issued for parts of Metro Detroit -- here’s where and what to expect

Well, let's face it, it hasn't exactly been the nicest weather this week. But that is all about to change after one little hiccup.

4Warn Weather – Well, let’s face it, it hasn’t exactly been the nicest weather this week. But that is all about to change after one little hiccup.

If you live in Livingston, Oakland, or Washtenaw counties, you will be under a Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. Lows dip into the mid to upper 30s, and just enough clearing at times to generate a little frost.

Thursday

Thursday, we warm up nicely, finally getting back into the upper 50s to 60 degrees.

Then the good stuff really starts to kick in—a long, dry stretch with temps getting into the 70s by Sunday.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.