Temperatures rising in Metro Detroit by the end of the week -- here’s what to expect

OK, not the 1970s, but the temperatures will be in the 70s by the end of the weekend. Not as cold as Wednesday night, with lows in the low 40s. Winds out of the east at five mph.

Although we started the week with rain and even some wet snow, we ended it with plenty of sunshine and warmer temps.

Friday

Under partly cloudy skies, we warm into the mid-60s Friday.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks fantastic so far, with partly cloudy skies on both days. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s, and we reach 71 degrees by Sunday!

There could be a little rain headed our way next week.

