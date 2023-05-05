Thunderstorms, severe weather ahead for holiday weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Our beautiful weather won’t be able to hang on through the entire holiday weekend as thunderstorms and a small risk of severe weather for Sunday.

4Warn Weather – Our beautiful weather won’t be able to hang on through the entire holiday weekend as thunderstorms and a small risk of severe weather for Sunday.

We’re under mostly clear skies, lows drop to 45 degrees, and Winds ESE 5-15mph.

Saturday

Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend. Sunshine and warmer air with highs in the upper 60s winds SE 5-10mph.

Saturday night into Sunday morning could see an isolated shower but otherwise mostly cloudy with lows around 50 degrees.

Sunday

The change in the forecast for Sunday is a chance of a scattered shower in the morning and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon.

There will still be plenty of dry periods. But the Storm Prediction Center has placed part of Southeast Lower Michigan in a marginal risk area, the lowest on the threat scale.

You do not need to change plans at this point. Just monitor the forecast on the 4Warn Weather app before heading out.

See you tonight at 11 p.m. on Local 4.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.