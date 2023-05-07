Conditions your garden will like: Warm, wet weather headed to Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Have you recently planted flowers or put down grass seeds? The warm, wet weather will be ideal.

Tonight, we will have scattered showers in the area. A rumble of thunder is possible. It will stay mild as temperatures fall only to the mid 50s.

On Sunday, we can expect more wet weather. Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible. A few storms could pack gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday night, lows will be in the lower 50s.

If you are not able to mow the lawn this weekend due to rain, your next best chance will be midweek.

Wednesday and Thursday, it will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Lows will be near 50 degrees.

Friday and Saturday, daytime temperatures will reach the mid 70s. However, a chance of showers will develop Friday night and the chance will continue into Saturday.

