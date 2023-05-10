Warm temps continue mid-week in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Still have the chance for a few showers this weekend, but overall looks to be drier than expected.

Still have the chance for a few showers this weekend, but overall looks to be drier than expected.

A mild night ahead with lows around 51 degrees. Clear skies and light winds.

Thursday

Thursday will be quite warm, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Warm winds out of the south and crystal blue skies make for one of the nicest days of the week. Good day to pack your lunch and eat outside!

Friday

If you live south of I-94, you might see a shower or thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Friday. Northern suburbs have a better chance of staying dry—highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday

Saturday is now looking to be mostly if not completely, dry with temps in the mid-70s. Still a chance of rain on Mother’s Day but does not look like an all day event. Confidence in the forecast remains low for Sunday but at this point it does look like you can get in that barbeque for mom!

