What to know about weather in Metro Detroit as you’re planning for Mother’s Day

4Warn Weather – Following a very warm start to the weekend, temperatures have cooled slightly.

There will be a few showers in Southeast Michigan that will diminish Saturday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 50s in most communities, except temperatures in the upper 40s in the northern suburbs.

Sunday, or Mother’s Day, will be mostly cloudy. A stray sprinkle is possible. Highs will be near 70 degrees in Detroit. Temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 60s north of 8 Mile and toward the thumb. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Winds Saturday night and Sunday will be out of the northeast at about 8 to 12 mph.

During the workweek, temperatures will fluctuate from the mid 60s to the mid 70s. Chances of rain will return Tuesday night and Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday as a cold front sweeps through the region.

