Sweater-weather returns mid-week in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Pull out the sweatshirts and sweaters because you will need them by Wednesday morning.

Monday night will be clear skies with a low of 50 degrees. Winds will be rather light until morning.

Tuesday

Tuesday, a cold front brings a couple of changes. Ahead of the front, temps warm to about 78 degrees. But in the afternoon and evening, winds start to pick up, gusting to over 25mph at times.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be noticeably cooler. You’ll definitely need a jacket with morning lows in the low to mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be quite cold, with a low of 41 at the airport and upper 30s in the suburbs. No mention of frost just yet, but it is something we will be keeping an eye on, as many folks have now planted annuals.

