Flirting with 80° before tempertures tumble the next few days -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – We’re starting off this Tuesday morning with a little more cloud cover across the region, most of us with temperatures into the 40s heading out the door, and we’ve got a warm day on the way today, but also some changes move into the region throughout the day as well.

Sunshine & gusty winds Tuesday

Sunshine and clouds can be expected throughout the entire day today, and it will be warm as well. High temperatures making it into the upper 70s this afternoon, with a breezy West wind gusting upwards of 25 MPH through the afternoon and into the evening hours tonight. We will have a dry cold front move through the region late this afternoon and into this evening as well, this front will move through with no precipitation expected, just a drop in temperatures on the way over the next few days.

We will have the cloud clear out as we go through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 40s with a breezy Northeast wind gusting upwards of 25 MPH through the beginning of the overnight.

Cooler changes the next few days

High pressure will build back into the region over the next few days, which means more sunshine is on the way to the region. Behind the front, it will be about 10°-15° colder tomorrow that what we are forecasting for daytime highs today, only making it into the middle 60s, which is slightly below average for where we should be for mid-May. Overnight lows dropping to right around 40° in Metro Detroit overnight Wednesday into Thursday Morning, which means we will be into the 30s outside of the metro, so we could see some patchy frost possible Thursday morning.

Rain chances to end the work week

Our next chance of rain move into the region with another cold front heading our way for the first half of the weekend. The forecast models becoming in better agreement this morning, while we start the day dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, we will bring rain showers into the picture during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures much warmer, heading into the mid to upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

The first half of the weekend looks to be soggy, the rain showers continue as the front pulls off to the East, we will remain in the lower 70s for Saturday, before sunshine moves back into the region for the end of the weekend and into early next week. This also comes with another drop in temperatures as well, as the forecast models are showing another dry cold front moving through on Sunday. So while we are in the 70s on Sunday, we go back below average into the 60s for the start of next week on Monday.