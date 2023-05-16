Sunshine returns Wednesday but highs will be below normal in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

If you've lived in Michigan for more than a minute, you know the rule of thumb for planting annuals is to wait until after Mother's Day.

But you also know that Michigan weather doesn’t always play by the rules.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold, with a low of 43 in the city and upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but highs will be below normal in the low 60s.

Then Wednesday night, clear skies, calm winds, and temps in the mid-30s could make for a frosty night. If you’ve already planted your annuals, you’ll need to take steps to protect them as much as you can.

Thursday

Thursday gets a bit warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Rain returns late in the day Friday but will be gone for the second half of the weekend.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

