Frosty overnight for some before warm-up heads for Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Temperatures dropping into the 30s for most everyone overnight with the potential of frost for most of the region

4Warn Weather – Another nice day across the region today with plenty of sunshine, but boy, was it cool outside! Temperatures only making it into the upper 50s to right around 60° this afternoon. Grab the jacket in the morning, we’ve got a cold night overnight tonight.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the majority of Southeastern Michigan except Monroe & Wayne Counties. Temperatures in most areas will drop into the middle 30s tonight, upper 30s closer to the metro, so if you have those plants outside, you’ll want to cover them up quickly before a coating of frost covers them overnight.

High pressure will continue to control the forecast into our Thursday. As it moves off to the East, we will start to get a warmer flow into the region and that will start to warm into the upper 60s tomorrow, and into the 70s by the time we get to the end of the week on Friday.

Our next chance of rain moves into the region for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. A cold front moves through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, so expect rain showers to move in Friday afternoon and into Friday evening, sticking around into Saturday Morning. The weekend will not be a complete washout as we will see some sunshine for the second part of Saturday and into Sunday.

The temperature roller coaster continues into the end of the weekend and into early next week. Another cold front, this one a dry cold front moves into the region for the end of the weekend and into Monday morning. So while we’re into the 70s on Sunday, we drop back once again into the 60′s for Monday.

The dry pattern looks to continue into the middle of next week as well with the sunshine continuing. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70s on Tuesday then heading for the lower 80s by the time we get to Wednesday with sunshine and a few more clouds moving into the region.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.