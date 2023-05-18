Pleasant, calm weather to be interrupted Friday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

The pleasant, calm weather will continue through the rest of the day and night.

4Warn Weather – The pleasant, calm weather will continue through the rest of the day and night.

Unlike Wednesday night and Thursday morning, when a number of people woke up to frost, temperatures will stay well above freezing.

Thursday night, it will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday

Friday, clouds will begin building in the morning, but showers and the chance of thunderstorms will not move into the area until the afternoon with a cold front.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Saturday

The chance of scattered showers will continue into the weekend, particularly for communities north of I-696.

Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be warmer and partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Next week

During the day, another cold front will move into the area, with slightly cooler air for Monday.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be around 70 degrees, which is normal for mid-May.

Sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to continue for much of the week. Temperatures will climb to around 80 degrees by midweek.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.