Rain approaches Metro Detroit with chance of some thunder -- here’s when to expect it

The clouds and radar forecast for May 19, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Rain is moving into Metro Detroit on Friday afternoon, and it comes with a chance of thunder.

Friday rainfall

Rain is moving in from the west in the afternoon, and hangs with us through the evening.

Closer to around 7 p.m. Friday, it could be heavy -- and perhaps bring a rumble of thunder or two. But no severe weather is anticipated.

While some rain may linger until near midnight, that should be mostly isolated to areas closest to Lake Erie/Huron/St. Clair.

On Saturday, some wrap-around moisture may give way to a shower or two north of M-59, and especially up into the Thumb, but most of us should stay dry.

Cooler Saturday before warmup

After the rain, cooler temperatures return for Saturday, as highs will only be in the mid-60s.

Then, a nice warming trend kicks in. We’re in the 80s for the second half of next week -- and dry.