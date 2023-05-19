Rain showers to continue into the weekend in Metro Detroit; Temps gradually fall to 50s

Rain showers, including the chance of a rumble of thunder, will continue into Friday night. Temperatures will gradually fall down to 50 degrees in Detroit and the upper 40s in the suburbs.

4Warn Weather – Rain showers, including the chance of a rumble of thunder, will continue into Friday night. Temperatures will gradually fall down to 50 degrees in Detroit and the upper 40s in the suburbs.

Winds out of the southwest will become westerly at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Saturday, we can expect partly cloudy conditions with a few rain showers. A cool air mass will keep afternoon highs down into the mid-60s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday

Sunday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Lows will be near 50 degrees.

Next week

Then, get ready for a warm and dry stretch. The workweek, Monday through Friday, looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The highs will be in the lower 70s on Monday, near 80 degrees on Tuesday, and lower 80s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.