Sunshine will be less intense due to wildfire smoke across Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4WARN Weather – The abundant sunshine will be less intense due to wildfire smoke that is drifting through the atmosphere above the region.

Monday night will be dry and mild across the region. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s overnight.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but sunshine will be filtered through the layer of smoke. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. Tuesday night, lows will fall to the lower 50s.

Wednesday

A cold front will cool down the region on Wednesday. Highs will be around 70 degrees. This air mass will move in from the north and bring clearer and cleaner air. There will be limited moisture as it sweeps through Lower Michigan, but there is a low chance of isolated showers in the Saginaw Bay region and Thumb. Wednesday night’s lows will be in the lower to mid-40s.

Thursday

Thursday will still be cool. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

Weekend forecast

Under mostly sunny skies, we will return to the lower 70s by Friday and mid to upper 70s on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Next week

Sunday and Monday, skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A spotty shower will be possible on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to mid 50s.

