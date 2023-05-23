Summer-like temperatures & sunshine for Metro Detroit on Tuesday -- Here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – After plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures on Monday, we will continue that trend of sunshine and warm temperatures looking ahead into our Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to control the forecast for today, so that means plenty of sunshine, but with a southerly flow kicking in today, high temperatures will soar above average into the lower 80s this afternoon. We will keep a thin layer of haze in the sky today as well thanks to that smoke from the Canadian wildfires, so don’t be surprised to see a “milky” sunrise and/or sunset today, much like we’ve seen over the last few days.

We will keep a mainly clear sky into the forecast through the overnight hours tonight. Mild temperatures once again today as everyone drops into the into the mid to upper 50s by early Wednesday morning.

Cooler changes moving into the region

Changes move into the forecast working throughout the day on Wednesday. We will see a cold front move into the region, dropping from the north down to the south, it’s what we call a “backdoor” cold front because it is moving not in the typical direction we see cold fronts move. This will bring a few more clouds into the region, but any rain should stay well off to the North as it “fizzles out” moving into the region. Expect a change in the wind direction, with winds becoming breezy tomorrow as well. High temperatures running about 10° cooler on Wednesday than what we’re forecasting today, making it into the lower 70s on Wednesday with winds gusting as high as 25 MPH from the late morning through the evening hours.

Once that front rolls through, the cooler temperatures will stick around into our Thursday, making it the coolest day this week as we only make it into the upper 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Holiday weekend forecast

High pressure re-controls the forecast through the end of the week, and into the upcoming holiday weekend as well, this means more sunshine and temperatures progressively getting warmer through the weekend. The one thing we will need to watch is, some of the forecast models are developing and upper-level area of low pressure by the end of the weekend over portions of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. If this does occur, any rainfall would be kept to our south, but there may be the potential to bring a few more clouds into the region late into the weekend and into early next week, but we’ve still got time to finite that part of the forecast.

For the unofficial start of the summer season, temperatures will feel like it as well. Expect high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, heading for the lower 80s on Sunday and into Memorial Day on Monday.