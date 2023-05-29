Hot weather taking over Great Lakes region for Memorial Day -- what you should expect

4Warn Weather – Hot, dry weather will set up over the Great Lakes region and stay that way for days. Low humidity will keep heat indices close to the actual air temperature.

A few clouds will be in the area on Sunday night. Temperatures will only fall to the mid 50s, but this is normal for the date.

Memorial Day will have plentiful sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Easterly winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

On the lakes, winds will be out of the east and east-northeast at 5 to 11 knots. On Lake Huron, nearshore waves will be about a foot, and water temperatures around 50 degrees. Wave heights will be a foot or less on Lakes St. Clair and Erie. Nearshore waters of Lake St. Clair will be around 57 degrees and around 60 degrees in Lake Erie.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Hot. That is about 15 degrees above average.

Friday will be a degree or two cooler, but we will hold on to the sunshine and warmth. The evening and night will bring a slight chance of isolated showers.

