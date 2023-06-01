Air Quality Alert declared for Friday in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

Most of Southeast Michigan, including all of Metro Detroit, is under an Air Quality Alert Thursday and Friday.

Ground-level ozone remains elevated and could cause irritation for individuals who are sensitive to pollution. “Active” children and adults and anyone with a compromised respiratory system should limit outdoor physical activity.

The alert covers Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for portions of Mid-Michigan and West Michigan.

You can play a part in preventing the worsening of the air quality by limiting any unnecessary driving, use of lighter fluid and gas-powered lawn equipment.

Following highs near 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon, temperatures will slowly fall to the upper 70s after sunset. Sunset will occur at 9:03 p.m. in Detroit. Lows will only fall to the lower 60s with main clear skies.

Friday

Friday will be hot, sunny, and dry. Highs will reach 90 degrees in many places. The heat, low humidity, and lack of recent rain will put Southeast Michigan under “Extreme” fire danger risk. Winds will light out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Another concern is that the intense sunshine could leave a person with sunburn if precautions are not taken. The Detroit area will rank “High” for UV exposure levels Friday. Half of the radiation reaches the surface between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Seek shade and wear protective clothing.

Friday night, it will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

Finally, Happy First Day of Meteorological Summer!

Astronomical summer is based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, but meteorological seasons are grouped into three months and based on temperature cycles.

June, July, and August are the hottest months of the year. Additionally, using the same exact dates for the season, June 1 through Aug. 31, simplifies recordkeeping and comparisons. The dates for astronomical seasons vary.

