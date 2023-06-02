Hot temperatures fall back to reality this weekend in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

If you’re a fan of hot weather, the past week has been a dream come true. In fact, we hit 90 Friday for the first time since Aug. 29, 2022. But now it’s back to reality, and temps fall closer to normal by next week.

Partly cloudy overnight with a mild low of 66.

Weekend forecast

Saturday is our last day of really warm weather, with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front brings us an isolated chance of a shower late in the day. But most areas stay dry.

Sunday will be a bit cooler but still above normal at 82 degrees.

Next week

Another front on Monday brings us another outside chance at a shower but don’t plan on getting your yard or gardens watered much over the next seven days. But temps will return to normal by Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

