Abnormally dry conditions likely to expand over Southeast Michigan -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – A few places picked up some rain in Southeast Michigan on Saturday, but most areas remained dry.

Despite more moisture in the air, the fire danger risk will be “very high” to “exceptional” across Southeast Michigan over the next several days. It appears that most of the next week will be dry.

After a drier than normal May, June is starting off on a dry note. Abnormally dry conditions will likely expand throughout the region.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Lows will fall to the upper 50s. Winds will generally be easterly at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 7 to 14 mph.

Sunday night, it will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Monday

Monday, it will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A cooler air mass will push over the region, which will provide cooler air for Tuesday.

Mid-week forecast

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be mid to upper 70s, which is around normal. The mostly sunny weather will continue.

