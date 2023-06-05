We might actually get some rain this weekend! Here’s what we’re tracking

The clouds and radar forecast for the weekend of June 10-11, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit might actually get some rain this weekend, and temperatures leading up to those possible showers won’t be as hot as last week.

Not as hot this week

After touching 90 degrees last week, we’re in the 70s for most of this week.

o The exception is Friday/Saturday, when highs will be near 80 degrees. They might even reach the mid-80s Saturday.

Rain chances return this weekend

The next chance for rain, while still a ways off, is in sight!

Late Saturday and Sunday look possible for showers, with the best chances coming Sunday.

This chance for rain is also going to drop temperatures back into the 70s Sunday and Monday.