Air Quality Alert in effect for all of Southeast Lower Michigan -- Here’s what to expect

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Southeast Lower Michigan through Thursday. We are currently at an unhealthy level (sensitive).

4Warn Weather – Wednesday at 6 a.m. Detroit was second only to Dehli, India, for the worst air quality in the world. And it will get worse before it gets better.

Thursday

So for seniors with respiratory issues and/or asthma, the next 48 hours will be difficult if you spend time outside.

Keep windows closed, change your furnace filter, and consider an air purifier. Also, protect your pets, especially birds, while the alert is in place.

Weekend forecast

Sunshine and dry weather through Saturday. Then rain arrives for the second half of the weekend.

