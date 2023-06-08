Air Quality Alert in effect as fine particulates cause respiratory issues among people in Metro Detroit

Air Quality Alert continues through Friday as fine particulates continue to cause respiratory issues among sensitive groups of people.

Friday

Friday will once again be a dry day, but smoke from the Canadian wildfires keeps us looking hazy throughout at least the morning hours. A little wind in the afternoon could mix things up just enough to allow some sun to shine through and improve the air quality. Highs Friday in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday

Saturday will bring an increase in the clouds but stay dry through at least the evening hours.

Sunday

Sunday brings a better chance of rain in the afternoon that will continue through Tuesday.

See you tonight at 11 p.m.

