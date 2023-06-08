Timing of rainfall this weekend, next week comes into clearer focus -- here’s what to know

4Warn Weather – The timing of this weekend’s rain chances in Metro Detroit is coming into clearer focus.

Weekend rain timing

Models are a little more consistent in keeping Saturday dry, with rain returning Sunday.

Showers are around Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps even early Wednesday before wrapping up.

This is a beneficial dose of rain, with (on average) near 1 inch of rainfall anticipated. Higher amounts will likely be further to the northwest.

Temperature roller coaster

We’re warming into the lower 80s by Saturday, then to the lower to mid-70s early next week.

Another push to near 80 degrees looks likely for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Drought update

All of Southeast Michigan is considered to be abnormally dry, with the exception of Monroe County, which is under a moderate drought.

Air quality issues

We’re still dealing with air quality issues. The alert for us has been extended through Friday.

Conditions should improve some this weekend.