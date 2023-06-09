Hazy sunshine continues Friday before rain moves into Metro Detroit this weekend

4Warn Weather – Good Friday Morning! The stretch of dry weather continues for yet another day across the region, but we are looking ahead to some much-needed rainfall on the way as we work into the end of the upcoming weekend..

Air Quality is expected to remain in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups on Friday, June 9th, 2023

Air Quality Alert for Friday

Until then, today is going to be much like what we had on Thursday. The Air Quality Alert continues through the day on Friday due to the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. Pollutants in the atmosphere today are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range with some hourly concentrations reaching the Unhealthy level. It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion through today.

Dry Weather Continues into Saturday

We will keep sunshine into the forecast today with the haze continuing due to the smoke from the wildfires. High temperatures remaining on the mils side, heading for the upper 70s this afternoon. We will bring in a little more cloud cover through the evening hours tonight but remaining dry. Overnight lows dropping into the middle 50s.

Plenty of events going on this weekend including Taylor Swift’s: The Eras Tour making a stop in Detroit tonight and on Saturday, Motor City Pride taking place in Downtown Detroit on Saturday and Sunday, and many other things, and as of right now, the forecast looks to remain dry for most of the weekend.

Expect sunshine and warm temperatures for Saturday before rain moves into the region Sunday afternoon and evening

Much Needed Rainfall Moves into the Region

We will watch an area of low pressure move into the region by the end of the weekend on Sunday. Expect the clouds to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Some of the models are bringing in rain starting on Sunday morning, but I think the dry air will win the battle for the first half of the day. Expect rain showers to move into the region Sunday Afternoon and Evening and stick around into early next week. High temperatures remaining on the warm side of things, back into the 80s on Saturday before dropping into the upper 70s on Sunday.

Looking Ahead into Next Week

That low pressure center will stick around the region heading into early next week, so we will keep the rain showers in the forecast (no complaining about that since we need the rain). High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s into early next week.

As that low pressure center moves off to the East on Wednesday morning, we will keep the clouds in for the start of the day before we do see some sunshine, and we will hold onto a few rain showers in the morning as well. High temperatures rebounding back into the lower 80s by the time we get to the middle of next week.