Showers should move into Metro Detroit Sunday: What to expect and when

4Warn Weather – After more than three weeks, we’re finally expecting some relief from this drought. A bone-dry month of May put our state under abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

A cold front will move in Sunday during the late morning and into the afternoon, bringing much needed rain chances -- mainly after 8 a.m. We’ll see better and more widespread rain chances throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Parts of our area could see a half inch of rain accumulation Sunday and Sunday night. Because the ground is very dry, we’ll experience runoff -- meaning some street flooding is possible in flood-prone areas.

The more serious showers and storms should stay just south of us late Sunday into Monday. We’ll experience drier conditions for a period of time Monday before more rain arrives.

More rain Monday

The slow-moving storm bringing us Sunday rain will move just east of us on Monday.

Monday skies will be mostly cloudy with hints of blue sky from time to time. High temps will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A cooler breeze will move WNW at 8-18 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph at times.

This slow storm will try to throw a few showers at us late Monday afternoon or evening. Otherwise, your outdoor should be good to go most of Monday.

Even more rain Tuesday

Our next good chance of rain after Sunday will arrive on Tuesday, as this storm gives us one last blow before it exits the eastern Great Lakes.

Expect rain and isolated showers Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 6os. If we get some break between rounds of rain, we could see some low 70s for highs -- but I wouldn’t count on any blue skies.

Cloud cover should even linger into early Wednesday.

Drier Wednesday, storms possible Thursday

Warmer air returns Wednesday, with highs aiming for 80 degrees. Skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. A WNW breeze will move at 7-17 mph.

Some computer models show a weak disturbance could cause some scattered rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. We’ll keep an eye on those models as we get closer to Thursday.

Friday and next weekend look to be warm and dry. An isolated shower is possible next Sunday.

