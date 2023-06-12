Breaking down 2 more rain chances in Metro Detroit this week

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is facing two more chances of rain before the end of the workweek -- here’s what you need to know.

More rain chances this week

There are multiple shots for rain this week in Metro Detroit, and since we’re still behind on rain, we’ll take it!

The first comes Tuesday, as we are expecting a few showers at times through the day. While this won’t be an all-day washout, there will be showers for part of the morning through the afternoon and the evening.

There could also be a rumble of thunder Tuesday, but no severe weather is anticipated.

A second rain chance arrives Thursday as a cold front drops down from the north. At this point, this looks like a dayside event, but since it’s still three days away, the timing may need to be tweaked some.

These two systems figure to give us around another half-inch of rain.

This past weekend gave us .64 inches of rain, which was much-needed. But we’re still below normal for the month by about a half-inch.

Cool again Tuesday, then warmer

Tuesday will be in the 60s again, but then we warm into the 70s to near 80 for the rest of the week and early next week.