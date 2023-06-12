Rain, cooler temps to stick around this week in Metro Detroit: What to expect

Clouds and radar forecast for Metro Detroit at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

4Warn Weather – On Sunday, Metro Detroit picked up the first measurable rain since May 20. It was the fifth driest May on record for the Detroit area.

Our region will see several rain chances through next weekend to help thwart the developing drought.

Light rain continues Sunday night

Sunday night, expect light to moderate rain to continue.

Lows will fall to the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast, moving at 6-12 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain continues into the week

Rain will continue into early Monday morning. Then, a few brief isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.

Otherwise, there will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Metro Detroit rain chances into early Monday, June 12, 2023 (WDIV)

Tuesday will bring more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will struggle to rise, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. That is about 15-20 degrees cooler than average.

By Wednesday, beneath partly cloudy skies, temperatures will begin to rise.

During the second half of the week, temperatures will be around 80 degrees, which is normal for this time of year.

