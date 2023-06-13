Rumble of thunder is possible after much-needed rain continues to fall across Metro Detroit

Some much-needed rain is falling across Southeast Lower Michigan Tuesday evening. A rumble of thunder is also possible until about 9 p.m.

4Warn Weather – Some much-needed rain is falling across Southeast Lower Michigan Tuesday evening. A rumble of thunder is also possible until about 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and a bit warmer Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday

Thursday is our last chance for rain for another extended period. A few showers with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s.

Friday

Friday begins what could be another very long stretch of dry weather. We will talk about what that means in terms of drought conditions for Metro Detroit coming up in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m..

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.