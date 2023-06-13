When rain should wrap up today in Metro Detroit, and when it will return

4Warn Weather – Showers will continue on-and-off in Metro Detroit on Tuesday, and another round is expected to arrive later in the week.

Tuesday showers

A few showers will continue to pop up and move through Tuesday afternoon and evening. These will be fairly spotty in coverage, so not everybody gets in on the action.

These might contain a rumble of thunder or two, but no severe weather is anticipated.

The activity should wrap up around midnight.

More rain Thursday

Another system brings us more rain Thursday, with the chances looking best mid-day.

We could see up to half an inch with this rainmaker.

Warmer temperatures

We’re still in the 60s on Tuesday, but we’re warming into the 70s for the rest of the workweek. Then, we’ll jump into the lower 80s this weekend and early next week.