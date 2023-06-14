More showers, few storms on its way to Metro Detroit: Here’s what to expect

4 Warn Weather – It was not a bad day working throughout our Wednesday, with most everyone seeing sunshine and clouds with temperatures into the 60s and 70s, and we will keep the dry weather into the forecast into the evening and overnight hours tonight.

Expect an increase in clouds working into the overnight hours and heading towards the sunrise, with temperatures dropping into the 50s overnight tonight.

We return to active weather heading into Thursday. Another cold front is going to drop into the region by the afternoon and early evening hours. This will bring showers and the potential for a few thunderstorms into the forecast from late morning to afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain in the 70s by Thursday afternoon.

We will need to watch the radar Thursday afternoon and early evening. After Tuesday’s active day with stronger thunderstorms, we may see a stronger thunderstorm or two, possibly North of Metro Detroit, by the afternoon and evening. Any rain showers move out of the region by the time we get into the overnight hours Thursday and by sunrise on Friday morning.

Behind the cold front, we will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds to start the day on Friday, but expect the sunshine to increase as we go through the late morning hours and into the afternoon, with skies becoming mostly sunny.

Looking ahead into the weekend and the first part of next week, the forecast models show that we could go into another blocking pattern that kept us dry for at least a few weeks, heading into next week. So expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend before a little more cloud cover heads our way starting next week.

Temperatures will warm out of the 70s over the next few days and head back above average again through Father’s Day weekend and heading into the first part of next week.