Tracking severe weather in Metro Detroit -- here’s what to expect

4Warn Weather – Our first severe weather threat of the season across nearly all of Metro Detroit occurred Thursday evening.

A few showers and thunderstorms started popping up across areas north of I-69 Thursday afternoon. Lightning and a few good downpours, but stronger storms will generally be south of M-59 Thursday evening.

Isolated severe weather occurred from around 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has us in a marginal risk which is the lowest threat level.

Any strong storms that develop could contain winds over 60mph and up to one-inch hail. Areas along the shoreline will need to keep an eye out for an isolated tornado.

Showers will quickly come to an end by midnight, leaving us in the perfect position for an amazing weekend. Dry for the next several days, with highs returning to the 80s.

