Hot weather continues in Metro Detroit as fire danger increases

4Warn Weather – From Father’s Day to Juneteenth, and all other celebrations, the weather will be accommodating for outdoor events.

Sunday night, it will be mostly clear and comfortable. Sunset at 9:12 p.m., and it will be stunning.

Overnight temperatures will fall to the mid- to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10-15 mph.

Juneteenth will be less sunny, but just as warm. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Ultraviolet radiation

Monday’s UV Index level is forecast to be 7, which is deemed “high” exposure. The time of greatest risk is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can protect yourself by finding shade and wearing a light-colored, lightweight long-sleeved shirt, hat, and sunscreen.

Being by the water, or bright surfaces like sand, can reflect and intensify UV exposure.

Fire danger risk increases

Drier and hot weather will elevate Monday’s fire danger level to “very high” in Metro Detroit and “extreme” around Livingston and Lenawee counties.