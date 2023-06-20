Air quality alert issued for Metro Detroit; Summer solstice officially arrives Wednesday morning

More sun is ahead for Wednesday, and highs climb back into the low to mid-80s. The summer solstice officially arrives at 10:57 a.m. An air quality alert has also been issued for Wednesday.

4Warn Weather – While sunshine and warm weather are nice, we need rain. And while there are a few chances over the next week, it will be a slow recovery to pre-drought conditions.

Overnight expect mostly clear skies with mild temps around 64 degrees.

Wednesday

Thursday

Thursday is the first full day of summer, and skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s to mark the occasion.

Weekend forecast

Finally, a chance of storms on both Friday and Saturday, but the chance is still pretty meager.

Next week

The best chance for rain is Monday. The night of the Detroit Fireworks! Still six days out, so no confidence in the timing just yet.

