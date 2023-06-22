Clouds, showers are expected to hit Metro Detroit this weekend

A very slight chance of a shower in the afternoon/evening Saturday and again on Sunday, but our best chance for rain remains on Monday into Tuesday.

4Warn Weather – Rain, rain, don’t go away! We could sure use a few showers as drought conditions continue across Metro Detroit. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 63.

Clouds and a few showers are likely after 3 p.m. until around 9 p.m. Cooler as well, with a high of only 74 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Detroit Fireworks

The Detroit Fireworks remain in jeopardy, with a higher chance of showers Monday evening.

More in the forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

