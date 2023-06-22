Partly Sunny & Seasonal for the first full day of summer

Detroit – Can’t rule out a sprinkle to our south this morning, otherwise a cloudy and mild start to this Thursday.

SUNRISE: 5:57 AM

Expect more clouds than sun today as clouds will be on the increase from south to north during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy into the afternoon with gust around 20 mph out of the east.

SUNSET: 9:13 PM

Scattered Showers on Friday

Skies stay cloudy tonight with lows in the low 60s. We will likely see some rain creep into our southern counties early Friday morning with a few scattered chances across Metro Detroit into the afternoon. Temperatures will trend a little cooler topping out in the mid-70s.

Weekend Forecast

Heading into the weekend, temperatures rise back into the 80s with a slight chance for a late shower or storm both Saturday and Sunday, but certainly don’t let that change your outdoor plans this weekend.

Rain coming Monday

The better chance of rain arrives on Monday with an upper-level low pressure system slowing pushing through our region bringing increased rain chances through early Tuesday which isn’t promising for the fireworks downtown on Monday night.

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.