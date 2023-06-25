Live radar: Tracking potential for severe storms in Metro Detroit on Sunday

A line of showers and storms will likely be approaching from the west along that cold front after 3-4 p.m. this afternoon.

4Warn Weather – Metro Detroit is at a marginal risk for severe storms through the mid-to-later afternoon on Sunday.

A warm front is expected to move through Metro Detroit, helping temperatures rise to around the upper 80s by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ahead of a cold front Then a line of showers and storms will likely be approaching from the west along the cold from after 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Metro Detroit could see scattered showers and storms after 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the best chance for stronger storms after 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. These storms could be capable of downpours with damaging wind, deadly lightning, and hail.

