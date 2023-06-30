Air Quality Alert extended as smoke from Canada wildfires spread across Southeast Lower Michigan

Another extension of our air quality alert as smoke from the wildfires in Canada continues to be a problem across Southeast Lower Michigan.

There is a slight risk of a shower later tonight, but much of Metro Detroit will be dry with lows in the upper 60s.

As of 3 p.m., Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211. Anything above 100 is unhealthy, and over 250 is hazardous. (WDIV)

Saturday

Saturday will be warm and humid, with showers and storms possible in the late afternoon and evening. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Saturday night. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

If you’re headed up north for the holiday weekend, I’ll have your forecast tonight at 11 p.m.

