Air quality alert, isolated rain chance on hot July 4th in Metro Detroit: More details here

4Warn Weather – Good Tuesday and Happy Independence Day!

Most everyone will remain dry on this hot Tuesday. Some patchy fog is possible this morning, but shouldn’t be widespread.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

An isolated shower is possible from 2 p.m. and beyond due to moisture in the air. The majority of Metro Detroiters should stay dry, however.

If you’re spending time outside for the Fourth of July, be sure to wear SPF 30 or better. Sunburn can set in within 20 minutes or less over the next few days. Be sure to drink lots of water, too.

Air quality alert in effect Tuesday

An air quality alert is in effect for most of Southeast Michigan on this Tuesday. Unlike the air quality alerts issued last week for wildfire smoke, today’s alert is due to increased heat and humidity mixing with pollutants to create “bad ozone.”

Air quality will be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range. Children, older adults, and those with heart and respiratory conditions, such as asthma, are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible.

It’s a good idea to fill up the car or mow the lawn before or after sunset. Carpooling and riding your bike are great ways to reduce ozone creation on a day like today.

Lake St. Clair forecast

Heading out on Lake St. Clair today? Expect cooperative weather: Water temperatures will be around 70 degrees. Air temps will be well into the 80s.

The UV Index will be in the “high” range Tuesday. There’s also a low rip current risk. So, the perfect day to enjoy the water.

Rinse, repeat Wednesday

We’ll stay mostly dry on Wednesday, too. Highs will be in the lower 90s for most.

Similar to Tuesday, an isolated shower will be possible Wednesday afternoon and/or evening, thanks to remaining moisture in the area.

Clouds will increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front rolls in.

Potentially severe weather early Thursday

We’ll see rain shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday with the cold front. The region is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The primary risk with the thunderstorms would be damaging winds.

But, I am not expecting widespread severe weather.

Shower and storm chances are expected throughout the day. Thursday highs will be in the mid-80s.

Drying out Friday

We’ll end the week on a drier note. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s again.

Sunday will see some more cloud cover, but conditions should stay mostly dry.

Rain showers are expected early next week.

