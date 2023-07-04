Heat, humidity, isolated showers expected for Metro Detroit; Air Quality Alert extended through Wednesday

Once again, an isolated shower or two remains possible Wednesday, but like Tuesday, these will be few and far between. Most of us should stay dry. An Air Quality Alert is again in effect for most of southeast Michigan, including Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties.

4Warn Weather – Happy Independence Day, Metro Detroit!

It’s been a toasty day, with almost everyone staying dry. The exception has been a couple of very isolated light showers, but those have been few and far between. Anything out there should fade before sunset, and we should look forward to a quiet evening and night Tuesday.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be very similar to today, just a notch warmer. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but with a little bit of humidity still sticking around, it’s going to feel a couple of degrees warmer.

Once again, an isolated shower or two remains possible Wednesday, but like Tuesday, these will be few and far between. Most of us should stay dry.

An Air Quality Alert is again in effect for most of southeast Michigan, including Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties.

Thursday

Things change Thursday as a cold front brings us more showers and storms, cooler temperatures, and drier air. While data differ on the timing, the consensus tends to be for this to be a later morning and early afternoon event. The severe threat isn’t high, but it can’t be ruled out, as some gusty winds will be possible.

Friday

Behind this front, cooler temperatures move in as highs Friday, and this weekend will be in the lower 80s. On top of that, drier air moves in, so the humidity won’t be much of a factor this weekend, making it feel much nicer.

Beyond that another system looks to bring us more rain Monday of next week.

