Changes arriving in Metro Detroit as showers, thunderstorms move back into region

It’s been another hot and humid day across the region, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. But we’ve got some changes on the way as we head through the next 24 hours, with showers and thunderstorms moving back into the region.

As we work through the evening hours on Wednesday, we will bring in an isolated thunderstorm for some of us. The best chances for that remain west of Metro Detroit. But it will be warm and muggy overnight with increasing cloud cover, especially after midnight. Overnight lows dropping into the lower 70s.

Thursday

A cold front will move through the region we head through Thursday, so expect showers and thunderstorms to develop by mid to late morning and stick around into the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will run cooler than we have been the past few days as we head into the lower 80s, thanks to those showers and thunderstorms.

Friday

Drier weather moves back in through the end of the week and into most of the upcoming weekend. High pressure will build in as we go into Friday, so expect plenty of sunshine before an area of low pressure moves south of the region for the first half of the weekend on Saturday.

Weekend forecast

This will bring the chance of an isolated shower south of Metro Detroit, but most everyone should remain dry during the day. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds to continue for the end of the weekend on Sunday and early next week on Monday. High temperatures remain seasonable, into the lower 80s from Friday all the way through Monday.

Next week

Our next chance of rain moves into the region by late Tuesday night, so expect an increase in cloud cover throughout the day on Tuesday, with skies becoming mostly cloudy.

Another cold front looks to move through the region by the time we get to Wednesday, so we will increase the showers into the forecast late Tuesday night and throughout much of the day on Wednesday. High temperatures remain and at the lower 80s from Tuesday and into next Wednesday.

