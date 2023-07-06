Showers, thunderstorms expected to roll through parts of Metro Detroit

Showers and thunderstorms will roll through parts of Southeast Michigan, including some with brief downpours, during the evening.

4Warn Weather – It is very warm and muggy in Metro Detroit. Showers and thunderstorms will roll through parts of Southeast Michigan, including some with brief downpours, during the evening.

Temperatures will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s in most areas before sunset at 9:12 p.m.

We will have decreasing clouds as a cooler and drier air mass makes its way into the region.

Lows will be lower in the lower 60s Thursday night.

Friday

Friday, it will feel less muggy courtesy of the cool air mass. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees.

Most areas will remain dry, but a few clouds could bring sprinkles.

Clouds will increase Friday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Saturday will bring a chance of a few scattered showers, and Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

