Soggy start for your weekend as rain, few storms are expected in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – After a very pleasant end to the work-week, rain and even a few storms look to be around to start the weekend.

Skies remain mainly clear Friday evening, but clouds gather overnight as temperatures drop into the lower to middle 60s. Then rain starts to move in.

Saturday

As you wake up Saturday, showers will be moving in, some of which could be a little heavy. This rain continues into the afternoon, with the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms.

While severe weather can’t be completely ruled out, it is a pretty low threat. A few showers may linger into the early evening but should be tapering down as we get close to sunset.

Sunday

Sunday looks good, with a few clouds to start, but sunshine is expected to win out in the afternoon. After a cooler day Saturday in the 70s, we get back to near 80 for a high Sunday.

Next week

The start of the new work week is quiet, but our next system will be gathering together and looks to impact us for the middle part of the week.

While data is not consistent in the timing, we are still leaning towards the impacts being highest on Wednesday.

Showers and a few storms are looking likely then, with a few showers lingering into Thursday.

