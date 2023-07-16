Smoke, haze to continue affecting Southeast Michigan into Monday

4Warn Weather – Humid and hazy weather with chances of showers will continue into Monday.

Hazy skies will continue through the night amid an air quality alert that has been extended through Monday for all of Southeast Michigan. West winds will subside to 6-12 mph after a breezy day. Overnight lows into Monday morning will fall into the 60s.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will reduce air quality in parts of Southeast Michigan through into the afternoon and evening. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

By Monday night, air quality will have improved with the help of another air mass pushing into the region and pushing out the wildfire smoke from the surface level. The air mass will also bring cooler air and send low temperatures down into the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

People who are sensitive to compromised air quality–particularly children, seniors and people with respiratory conditions–should consider limiting time outdoors when an air quality alert is in effect. It is also recommended to keep windows closed.