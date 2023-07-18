Severe weather, humidity, hail set to return mid-week in Metro Detroit

Thursday morning will be dry but you will notice the humidity creeping up a bit. After 2pm expect showers and storm to start popping up. Some of these storms could reach severe limits with large hail and damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Metro Detroit under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5). The rest under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

4Warn Weather – Sunshine, puffy clouds, and temps in the 70s create a perfect summer evening here in Metro Detroit. But of course, it won’t last forever, as severe weather is set to return Thursday.

Tonight open up the windows and get some fresh air. Mostly clear, cool, and the air quality is looking good! Lows dip into the low 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday sunshine returns and a touch warmer with a high of 83.

Thursday

Now let’s talk Thursday. Dry in the morning, but you will notice the humidity creeping up a bit.

After 2 p.m., expect showers and storms to start popping up. Some of these storms could reach severe limits with large hail and damaging winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Metro Detroit under a slight risk (Level 2 of 5). The rest under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5).

I’ll be timing out the potential for storms hour by hour tonight at 11 p.m.

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.